A round-up of all the biggest transfer stories from the Premier League as the 2023/24 season gets underway

The Premier League is back and a number of teams have freshened up their squad with a host of marquee signings ahead of the new campaign.

But for many clubs their transfer business is far from over and fans can expect to see plenty of high profile moves between now and the end of the transfer window on Friday 1 September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Moises Caicedo, Folarin Balogun and Harry Kane have all dominated the headlines throughout the transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the most watched league in world football.

Could Moises Caicedo break the Premier League transfer record?

Moises Caicedo could leave Brighton for a Premier League record fee. (Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed a British record fee of £111m with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian is viewed as one of the best youngsters in world football and he enjoyed an impressive campaign last season. He could prove to be a key addition for the Reds after the loss of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner in midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 21-year-old is currently undecided on the move to Anfield and reports claim that his preferred destination is Chelsea.

The Blues reportedly had a bid of £80m rejected earlier in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they will come back with an improved offer.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Harry Kane is on the verge of leaving Tottenham. (Getty Images)

The Harry Kane saga has dominated the summer transfer window and overshadowed the pre-season preparations of new boss Ange Postecoglou.

The North London side have been desperate to keep hold of their record goal scorer but with just one year remaining on his contract they have decided to cash in on Bayern Munich’s offer of around £86.4m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane is set to have a medical with the German champions and his boss Postecoglou confirmed that the striker’s departure is “imminent.”

What does the future hold for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea?

Romelu Lukaku is heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Football transfers can often have a butterfly effect on other teams in the division and Kane’s departure could prompt Tottenham to make a surprise move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgian international arrived at Chelsea for a fee of around £97m in 2021 but he failed to hit the ground running in his first season, before returning to Inter Milan on loan.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with Inter and Juventus throughout the summer window and it seems that he has no future at Chelsea under new boss Mauricio Pochettino who has not presented the player with a squad number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the peak of his powers Lukaku enjoyed good goal scoring spells at Everton and Inter Milan, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham will make a move for the forward.

Is Folarin Balogun part of Mikel Arteta’s plans?

Folarin Balogun enjoyed a prolific spell in France but his future at Arsenal is in doubt. (Getty Images)

Folarain Balogun enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season on loan at Reims last season which saw him score 21 goals for Will Still’s side.

But he has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal despite the injury to Gabriel Jesus and it appears likely that Mikel Arteta will trust Kai Havertz and Eddie Ntekiah in the forward roles.

Balogun travelled with Arsenal on their pre-season tour but reportedly trained separately from the team in Los Angeles due to rumours of an independent transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal have turned down approaches from Inter Milan and AS Monaco for the striker and they reportedly value the player at around £50m.

The latest rumours suggest that West Ham could make a bid for the player as they look to replace striker Gianluca Scamacca who returned to Italy earlier in the summer.

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds United?

Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds is in doubt. (Getty Images)

Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto is a priority target for an Everton side who have made very little progress in the transfer window so far.

Gnonto started in Leeds’ opening game of the season against Cardiff, but he did not make himself available for his side's League Cup tie against Shrewsbury.