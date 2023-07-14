While the transfer window is in full flow, many English Football League sides have already begun their pre-season training with Manchester United’s latest recruit, Mason Mount, enjoying his debut with a friendly against Leeds.

Mount’s fellow England teammate Declan Rice is reportedly just moments away from becoming the Premier League’s most expensive English footballer as he prepares for a move to North London with Arsenal.

The biggest difference this transfer window, however, has been the number of players heading to the Saudi Pro League with Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson the latest to instigate rumours of a move to Al-Ettifaq. The 33-year-old could join the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema who have already made the move east.

As Liverpool hope to hold on to their captain, here are the latest transfer rumours in the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 season...

Fulham hunt Blues starlet

Several clubs have been interested in signing the Chelsea 22-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fulham are the most recent to have joined the race. Hudson-Odoi has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract but has said he is determined to move on and play regular first-team football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi plays for Bayer Leverkusen in November 2022

Fellow West London side, Fulham, have been on the hunt for a new wide-man this transfer window after Willian’s exit from the club. The Brazilian rejected a one-year contract extension after receiving a formal bid from Nottingham Forest.

According to the Evening Standard, Willian’s reportedly imminent move to Forest will give Fulham the edge in their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi who has spent the past few months on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old has been with Chelsea since 2007, and has made 72 appearances for the Blues since joining their senior squad in 2017 but has failed to become a regular in the first-time line-up.

“I won’t say who” says Moyes

David Moyes has been told to sign a certain player for West Ham United this summer but is not mentioning any names. The Hammers will be needing to strengthen their squad and rebuild this summer transfer window with Rice set for his move to Arsenal while the long-erving Manuel Lanzini has also been released.

They are one of just three Premier League clubs yet to sign their first player this window and they will be in further need of doing so if any speculation around Gianluca Scamacca turns into fruition.

Speaking in a press conference in Australia, the Hammers boss mentioned he was keeping an eye on the footballers in the country, knowing they have a huge Declan-Rice sized hole to fill.

Moyes said: “I have kept an eye on Australian football and the national football as well because we’re always looking to see which players are coming to the fore. We know a little bit about it. I know West Ham signed Stan Lazaridis after he played against us here in Perth in 1995 and, of course, we will be on the lookout.

“Someone has already tipped me off on a player, but I won’t tell you which one. I don’t think we can replace Declan like for like, but we’ll add to the squad as time goes on. We won’t be giving you any names or any thoughts on what we’re going to do.”

Everton seek Villarreal winger

Fabrizio Romano has taken to his iconic Twitter account to re-ignite fire around Everton’s interest in the former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. The Villareeal star is already said to have had a meeting with Sean Dyche.

The statement reads: “AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. He’s in the list while Feyenoord and Everton are also in discussion with the player. Understand has met with Sean Dyche and Arne Slot whilst Milan speaks with his agents. Big days for Danjuma, decision expected soon.”

