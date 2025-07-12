A trio of Premier League clubs are in hot pursuit of a man who has been dubbed a 'Busquets regen'.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clubs are all keen to strengthen their midfield options, with Arsenal perhaps having the strongest of the three - having signed both Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Brentford captain Christian Norgaard so far this transfer window.

According to CaughtOffside, these teams have apparently submitted enquiries about this 21-year-old midfielder’s availability, having risen through one of the best academies in world football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defensive maestro, Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is on many clubs’ radar this summer. A bid of £43m by Bayer Leverkusen has already been rejected by the La Liga giants, who have a release clause worth more than £85m in Casado’s contract.

However, with financial struggles at Barcelona, the club could be forced to offload him for a cut-price fee, with three particular Premier League clubs interested in his services.

Arsenal, as already mentioned, have submitted an enquiry about Casado, who could be placed under Zubimendi’s wing at the Emirates.

Chelsea are also interested in the 21-year-old, with manager Enzo Maresca continuing with his policy of signing young players with a bright future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third club that could sign Casado is Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim looking for an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, who has suffered a slow start to life at Old Trafford. Of the three teams, Man United is the only one to not make an official enquiry.

Last season, Casado played 36 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, providing six assists in the process.