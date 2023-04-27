Tottenham will host Manchester United as Everton host Newcastle as well as a South Coast Derby in tonight’s Premier League action. How to watch on UK TV

Just a few days following a complete demolition, Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United as the Lilywhites continue to fight for a place in next year’s Champions League tournament. Spurs sacked their interim manager following the 6-1 loss in Newcastle and are in complete disarray, currently sitting seventh in the league and out of contention for both European tournaments.

United, however, come into this fixture off the back of a FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton and will look for the win to chase Newcastle in third place.

At the other end of the spectrum, Southampton will face Bournemouth. The Saints have had a mournful season and sit 20th with little chance of escaping relegation as it stands, meanwhile Bournemouth are in the throes of a turbulent battle between six teams, all looking to escape the drop.

Here is all you need to know ahead of tonight’s Premier League action...

When is kick-off?

Everton vs Newcastle - 7.45pm

Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth - 7.45pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - 8.15pm

Everton and Newcastle are set to play in front of a sell-out crowd at Goodison Park while Saints fans can book Premier Seats from £70 to watch their side play fellow South Coast team, Bournemouth. The Spurs website is also indicating that last minute tickets can still be purchased for tonight’s battle against the Red Devils.

Harry Kane scored Spurs’ only goal against Newcastle in a 6-1 win for the Magpies

How to watch on UK TV

All of this week’s Premier League action has been available to watch on BT Sport and tonight is no exception. Everton’s home fixture against Champions League hopefuls will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting from 7.15pm.

The Saints fight against relegation will be shown on BT Sport 3 with coverage also starting at 7.15pm meanwhile the Lilywhites battle to win the last Champions League spot will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Ultimate with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Fans can buy monthly passes for BT Sport for £29 or BT Sport channels and 11 Sky Sport channels can be purchased with a NOW TV pass for £40/month.

Team News

Everton vs Newcastle

Abdoulaye Doucoure will be eligible to return after serving a three-match ban and Amadou Onana could also return in the centre of midfield after missing the last two fixtures due to injury. Mason Holgate will be forced to serve his suspension after he was sent off during the Toffees’ 0-0 draw with Palace and Seamus Coleman is still expected to remain on the sidelines.

As for Newcastle, Fabian Schar will face a late fitness test after tweaking his hamstring and Eddie Howe will also be without Allan Saint-Maximin. Callum Wilson has an excellent record against Everton and Howe will be forced to opt for either the Englishman of Alexander Isak.

Southampton vs Bournemouth

Southampton will be without Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (hip) and Juan Larios (hamstring) while Valentino Livramento continues to build up fitness with the club’s B team. Jan Bednarek is another uncertainty after he landed awkwardly on his neck during the team’s 3-3 draw against Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is once again eligible for selection after he was unable to play against parent club Arsenal.

Bournemouth will face the Saints without Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (unspecified) and Hamed Traore will be assessed after missing the last three games due to a foot injury. Jack Stephens will be unavailable for selection due to being on loan from the Saints.

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Hugo Lloris is likely to be unavailable after he was taken off with a hip problem during Sunday’s 6-1 defeat to Newcastle. Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon(hamstring) and Yves Bissouma will also be out while Lucas Moura will be available following his three-game ban. Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies may also be on the bench after the pair travelled to St James’s Park on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes has been pictured with crutches and a protective boot at home and could join Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Lisandro Martinez (foot) and Raphael Varane (ankle) on the injury list.

