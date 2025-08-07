A Premier League winger is heading to the Championship as his parent club develops his career.

Tottenham’s Yang Min-hyuk is heading to Portsmouth on loan, with a medical scheduled ahead of the move, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old South Korean winger signed for Spurs in January 2025 and was immediately sent to QPR, where he made 14 appearances, scoring twice and assisting once.

He’s now set for another Championship stint - this time at Fratton Park - joining Pompey on a season-long loan as they look to climb the table.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has been active this window, adding John Swift, Florian Bianchini, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, and Adrian Segecic to the squad.

Meanwhile at Spurs, changes keep coming. Joao Palhinha arrived just days before Son Heung-min’s emotional move to LAFC.

Mohammed Kudus has also joined, with more deals expected before the window shuts on September 1.