Premier League clubs have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer when the next window opens. Teams also have the opportunity to let some players leave. Liverpool lead the way at the summit as they close in on the title ahead of Arsenal.

At the other end of the table, it has been a tough spell for the bottom three. Southampton have already been relegated to the Championship after just a year. Leicester City and Ipswich Town are set to join them back in the Football League following Wolves’ upturn in form.

Arsenal target Kingsley Coman move

Arsenal are in ‘contact’ with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg on X. The Gunners are interested in luring the Bundesliga man to the Emirates Stadium later this year. Plettenberg has reported that he is also wanted by some unnamed teams in Saudi Arabia.

Coman, 28, has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2015. He has since been a great servant to them and may fancy a new challenge now. The attacker has made 329 appearances for Bayern in all competitions and has scored 69 goals.

The France international, who has made 58 caps for his country to date, has enjoyed a successful career so far in terms of trophies won. He has won the World Cup, Champions League and a host of different domestic titles. The Paris-born man has had spells in the past at PSG and Juventus and his future is up in the air right now.

Liverpool and Everton in line for Chris Rigg fight

Liverpool and Everton will ‘battle’ it out for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, according to i News. The Merseyside pair are both keen on snapping up the highly-rated 17-year-old. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the Black Cats will face a real battle to hold on to him if they don’t get promoted from the second tier.

The Toffees are moving into their new stadium and are in the hunt for some additions. David Moyes has done an impressive job since his return. He was picked as their replacement for Sean Dyche and has managed to steer them comfortably away from trouble.

As for Liverpool, they are edging closer to winning the league under Arne Slot. He was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year after catching the eye in Holland with Feyenoord. The Reds could see Rigg as someone to boost their midfield department.

The teenager has risen up through Sunderland’s academy ranks. He was a regular for the Black Cats at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team. The England youth international has played 65 matches to date and has found the net on seven occasions.

Rigg was handed his first professional deal last year and said at the time: “I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest. It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that.”