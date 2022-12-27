Everything you need to know to tune into Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have had to wait a little longer than most to return to Premier League action.

The Premier League finally returned on Boxing Day after more than a month off due to the World Cup, but some games were schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday to spread out television coverage of the top flight’s return. United and Forest are two of the teams who have had to wait longer, but they do return to action on Tuesday.

And here we round up everything you need to know to tune into the clash on television, or however you catch your live Premier League football.

When is Man utd vs Nottingham Forest?

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday, December 27 at Old Trafford. Kick-off is set for 8pm.

Is it on TV?

All of this round of matches are being broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, and the fixtures are only available to subscribers. Fans can tune in via the ‘Live TV’ section of the Amazon Prime Video app, whether that’s through a TV app, phone app or Amazon Fire stick. Prime Video can be downloaded on most modern devices. Coverage of this one is set to kick-off at 7pm.

Highlights details

There is no Match of the Day 2 for the fixtures played after Boxing Day, but fans can catch highlights through the official YouTube channels of the two clubs from Wednesday, December 28. It’s also worth noting that Amazon Prime Video Sport have been posting highlights clips during games on their social media channels.

What Ten Hag has said?

Speaking about his team’s fitness, United boss Erik ten Hag has said: “We had some problems with illness like Harry Maguire, but he was back on the training pitch today so I’m happy with that. Returning from Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there [back at United] but we hope on their comeback [soon].”

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

In a more general update, he added: “The feeling is good. The players from the World Cup are back, are integrated again and you feel they are excited. [They had] massive impressions there [in Qatar], but now they are back, and you feel their energy. They are looking forward to the restart [of the Premier League].”

What Cooper has said

Forest boss Steve Cooper has issued an update on the fitness of his side, with Wayne Hennessey needing to play instead of Dean Henderson, who is ineligible against his parent club.

“We hope so. He (Hennessey) picked up a kick on his return to training after the World Cup and it ruled him unavailable for the last couple of games, including the Valencia game, but we are hopeful he will be available,” Cooper said.

“Similar for Morgan (Gibbs-White) and Serge (Aurier). We are hopeful they will be available. It is still a little bit inconclusive but we will see in a few days’ time. We knew it was coming that Dean wouldn’t be able to play; it is part of any loan agreement, so it doesn’t come as any surprise. We have more than capable lads that can play in goal for us if Dean doesn’t play.

