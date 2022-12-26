Amazon Prime will provide comprehensive coverage of every Premier League game on Boxing Day

The Premier League makes its long awaited return on Boxing Day with football-starved fans being treated to English top flight action for the first time since 13 November.

All 20 teams will return to action over a three-day-period and they will be aiming to hit the ground running after the first ever winter break in Premier League history.

The winter break for the Qatar World Cup offered a unique opportunity for some managers to spend a little bit of extra time on the training ground with their team - while others will see the tournament as an unwelcome distraction to their season due to the increased workload on their players.

Amazon Prime will dominate the coverage over Boxing Day and all 10 games from the next round of fixtures will be shown exclusively across the platform.

How to watch the Premier League on Boxing Day?

The Boxing Day action from the Premier League will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime allowing customers to watch every single top-flight fixture taking place across its platform.

If you are not currently an Amazon Prime member you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial on the website . The service will then cost £8.99 a month after the trial period but can be cancelled for free at any time.

How to stream the Premier League action on Amazon Prime?

Football fans will also be able to stream all the top-flight action as it happens through the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

This feature can also be useful for those wishing to keep tabs on multiple games at the same time.

Which Premier League matches are taking place on Boxing Day?

There are a total of seven Premier League games taking place on Boxing Day with a further three fixtures being televised across the following two days. Top flight players travelling back from Qatar will have a quick turnaround with Premier League action resuming just eight days after the World Cup final.

Here is your guide to all the fixtures taking place on Boxing Day.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 12.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Ivan Toney is set to feature for Brentford against Tottenham. (Getty Images)

The first Premier League fixture following the restart will see Brentford take on Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium. All eyes will be on Brentford talisman Ivan Toney who is available to play despite being charged by the FA with 262 counts of alleged breaches of betting rules. Toney has been a key player for The Bees and is amongst the Premier League’s top scorers this campaign with 10 goals so far.

The spotlight will also be on Tottenham star Harry Kane who will be looking to bounce back from his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France. Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League heading into the game while Brentford are currently 10th in the table.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Crystal Palace will host Fulham in a London derby. Both sides are currently level on points in the Premier League with 19 points although Crystal Palace have played one less game than Fulham.

Both teams will enter the game without key players - Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will miss his first league game of the season with a suspension, while Fulham’s leading goal scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to miss the game with a foot problem.

Everton vs Wolves - 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Former Real Madrid and Spain manager Julen Lopetegui will take charge of Wolves for the first time in the Premier League. The 56-year-old will be hoping to hit the ground running as Wolves boss and will take his side to Goodison Park to face fellow strugglers Everton.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League with 10 points from their opening 15 games, while Everton are just above the relegation places with 14 points from 15 games. The Toffees currently sit 17th in the table and are under pressure to find form after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United - 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Miguel Almiron will be hoping to continue his great run of form for the Magpies. (Getty Images)

High flying Newcastle have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season and currently sit third in the table with just one defeat from their opening 15 games. Eddie Howe’s side have three times as many points as they had at this stage last season and are targeting a top four finish for the first time since 2003.

They will face an in-form Leicester team who have won four of their last five Premier League matches. The Foxes will be hoping that James Maddison passes a late fitness test after an ongoing knee problem. The Magpies will be without record signing Alexander Isak who has been ruled out of the game with a thigh injury.

Southampton vs Brighton - 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Nathan Jones will be in the dugout for his first home league match as manager of Southampton. Jones replaced Hasenhuttl as Southampton boss in November and will be aiming to turn the club’s fortunes around after a poor start to the season. Southampton are 19th in the table and take on a high-flying Brighton side who sit 7th in the league.

Brighton will be without World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and will also be missing Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck through injury. Southampton defender Kyle Walker Peters is expected to return for the first time since October.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Unai Emery will be hoping to continue his dream start to life as Aston Villa boss when he takes on Liverpool in the Premier League. Emery has recorded back to back victories in his first two matches in charge, the most notable of which was a 3-1 victory against Manchester United.

Liverpool have failed to find their best form this season and currently sit 6th in the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp and his team will be aiming to bounce back from their slow start.

Aston Villa will be without World Cup winner Emi Martinez, while Jacob Ramsey is also ruled out with a hamstring problem. Liverpool will be missing Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the next two games.

Arsenal vs West Ham - 8pm (Amazon Prime)

League leaders Arsenal will take on West Ham on Boxing Day. (Getty Images)

The final game of the day sees league leaders Arsenal take on London rivals West Ham. Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and entered Christmas at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since 2008.

West Ham have struggled to find their best form this season and currently sit 16th in the table after the opening 15 games.

