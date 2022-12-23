Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal will be delighted to finally return to Premier League action after their stellar start to the season that left them top of the table ahead of the World Cup. The Gunners sit five points above defending champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side were provided with a slight cushion when City fell to a shock defeat to Brentford last month, however Arsenal will still be desperate to claim another victory on Boxing Day to keep the pressure off in the new year. Meanwhile, West Ham are yet to reach the heights that they enjoyed during the 2021/22 campaign, as they sit 16th in the table - only a single point from the relegation zone. David Moyes’ side have managed only one win from their previous five league fixtures.

The Gunners certainly have form on the side against the Hammers after losing only one of their previous 14 meetings with their London rivals. In fact, West Ham haven’t come out on top at the Emirates Stadium since a 2-0 win in August 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the London clash...

When is Arsenal vs West Ham?

Arsenal vs West Ham is one of seven Premier League matches that will take place on Boxing Day (Monday December 26). The tie will kick off at 3pm at the Emirates Stadium, with the 60,260 capacity venue expecting a sell-out crowd for the Gunners’ highly-anticipated return.

Is Arsenal vs West Ham on TV?

Yes, every Premier League match on Boxing Day will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a Prime membership to stream the games which will cost you £8.99 per month for a subscription which will give you access to all of Amazon’s features or you can pay just £5.99 per month if you only want to use the video package. You can also pay £95 per year for an annual subscription, which works out at £7.92 per month.

To stream the match you can access the Prime Video app on your television, Amazon devices, mobile, games consoles and other streaming media devices. Make sure to register your device on the Amazon website first.

Team news

Arsenal

Arsenal could hand William Saliba a place in the starting line-up despite only returned from Qatar today following France’s defeat in the World Cup final. However, the defender only played 27 minutes across the tournament and could be fit to slot straight back into the side. On Saliba, Arteta said: “Let’s see depending on how he comes back as well. We have the data on what he’s done in training in terms of minutes. He didn’t participate much but it was a huge experience for him. When he gets back we’ll see.”

The north London outfit will be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) while Gabriel Jesus will continue his recovery after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup that will keep him out for a number of months. The Brazilian’s absence means that Eddie Nketiah could start up top.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt with a recurring calf issue though could make his return to the fold, while ther’s also a question mark over Takehiro Tomiyasu after he picked up a hamstring injury.

West Ham

There were doubts about Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell’s fitness after the pair missed West Ham’s friendly over Fulham, however the duo both appeared in a gallery posted by the club ahead of the trip to Arsenal, suggesting they are likely fit enough to feature on Boxing Day. However, Gianluca Scamacca is a doubt after limping off at Craven Cottage, while Maxwel Cornet remains out with a calf injury.