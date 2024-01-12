Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are among the teams having a break from Premier League action this weekend

The Premier League will look a little different over the next two weekends as clubs are given time away from the competition. It's nothing new, of course, with the league adopting a similar approach a few years back, but players across the top flight will be given a weekend away from the action.

It comes after a hectic festive period in which Premier League sides were asked to play four league games in the space of just two weeks before last weekend's FA Cup third round. Here's all you need to know about the winter break.

How does the winter break work?

The winter break is designed to ensure every top flight team has at least one weekend off through January after being stretched to their limits over Christmas. However, unlike in leagues across Europe, supporters won't go without their football fix this month with matchweek 21 to be staggered over the next two January weekends.

There'll be five fixtures taking place in the top flight this weekend (January 12-14), then, and another five next weekend (January 20-22) as the clubs that play this week are given a rest. Of course, the break is complicated by the matter of FA Cup third round replays for some, such as Everton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Liverpool have also seen their break eaten into slightly by their progress in the Carabao Cup.

Who does the Premier League's winter break benefit?

Well, the players mainly. The Christmas period in English football can be taxing at the best of times and the break allows them to catch their breath and recuperate.

However, it also benefits those clubs who have been impacted by players leaving to compete in the African Cup of Nations or the Asian Cup. The break reduces the amount of game time they'll miss while on international duty and for the teams affected, that can only be a good thing.

It's also good for the broadcasters with all 10 games across the matchweek being shown live to the nation on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports, ensuring Premier League supporters in the UK won't miss a beat.

Who's playing when?

Burnley and Luton Town get this weekend's action started this evening as they meet at Turf Moor in what promises to be a relegation six pointer. There'll be two fixtures on Saturday (January 13), with Chelsea hosting Fulham and Newcastle United facing Manchester City.

Everton meet Aston Villa on Sunday (January 14) afternoon before Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the final game of the weekend.

Arsenal get next weekend's fixtures underway on Saturday January 20 as they host Crystal Palace before Brentford meet Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United play West Ham United on January 21, the same day Bournemouth welcome Liverpool to the south coast, before Brighton face Wolves on Monday, January 22.

