Manchester Utd is understood to be closing in on signing Lille's teenage defender Leny Yoro in deal worth up to £59m.

Highly-rated Lille star, Leny Yoro, could soon be making the move to Manchester United, despite interest from another top-flight club. The French defender travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

The deal is said to be worth up to €70 million (£59m) with United understood to be paying €62.8 million (£52.7m) as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further €8 million (£6.7m) in total. The 18-year-old was previously linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has been highlighted as one of the best young players in Europe and would become the second signing of the summer for the Red Devils, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna, which was confirmed last weekend.

Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Meanwhile, disgraced former United striker Mason Greenwood - who left the club after various charges against him were dropped - is poised to leave Old Trafford to join Marseille, with the clubs having reached an agreement in principle over a 31.6 million euro (£26.5m) fee.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

New arrival Zirkzee, meanwhile, will add to United’s attacking options, and in his first interview since completing his move, the 23-year-old told MUTV: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a few weeks with good experiences. Happy to be here.

“Obviously I’m at a good point in my career. Making a transfer to United is positive. I can’t wait to get started and continue what I did last season and do the best I can.”