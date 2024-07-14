Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League as Manchester United and Arsenal plan ambitious moves.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock loan move for Xavi Simons after the Paris Saint-Germain star shone during the Netherlands run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The talented attacking midfielder started all six of his side’s games at the tournament and put them in front with a stunning finish in Wednesday’s last-four clash with England before goals from Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins sent the Three Lions into Sunday night’s final showdown with Spain. Despite the defeat, Simons has unquestionably been one of the stars of the tournament and has caught the eye with some dazzling displays that played a lead role in helping Ronald Koeman’s side move to within 90 minutes of a place in the final.

Simons is now back with PSG after scoring ten goals and provided 15 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions during a season-long loan stay with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and his performances in Germany have provoked speculation he could be set for another move away from the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The Daily Mirror have claimed Erik ten Hag is considering a loan bid for the 21-year-old as part of a triple Dutch deal with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt both closing in on moves to Old Trafford.

The report suggests the Old Trafford hierarchy are ‘weighing up’ a loan offer for Simons that would contain an obligation to convert the move into a permanent deal next summer. Intriguingly, Ten Hag spoke enthusiastically over Simons’ performance in the Netherlands defeat against England as he said: “I enjoyed Xavi Simons in that game. The drive he has, the passion with which he conquers balls and recognises situations are top. His enormous drive as well. That is almost un-Dutch. I think you can see that he was trained abroad. He almost has a southern European doggedness in his game.”

Arsenal told to move for England Euro 2024 hero

Arsenal have been told they can win the Premier League title - if they make a successful summer move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The former Exeter City and Brentford frontman scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as he played a lead role in helping Villa secure a top four finish and qualify for the Champions League for the first time. That was enough to earn Watkins a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad and he made himself a national hero in midweek when his last-minute goal helped Gareth Southgate’s side claim a 2-1 semi-final win against the Netherlands.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs that have been heavily linked with a move for Watkins in recent seasons but the striker looked to have ended speculation over his future when he put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract last season. However, former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has suggested the Gunners can boost their hopes of landing a first Premier League title in over 20 years by making an ambitious move for the 28-year-old frontman.

He told talkSPORT: “He is an absolute pleasure to listen to and to watch. We have talked at length about Ollie Watkins at Villa and how he has dragged a team. He has been outstanding for Villa. If Arsenal had him, they would win the title. I thought he was the best player in the Premier League last year. I have talked about Rodri, obviously, I mean, as a forward, he was certainly my outstanding forward last year. He was, I thought, brilliant because he got Villa to a Champions League spot, and Villa fans who are watching and probably hate what I have just said, you know, about Ollie Watkins and leaving the Villa.

“He has just signed a new deal, which is fantastic for Villa because they need to keep him. If I was Arteta, I would be trying my hell to get him out of Villa Park – he has been an incredible professional footballer Ollie Watkins and now he is at a stage where people are saying he should start for England in the Euro 2024 final.”