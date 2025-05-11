Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Clubs across the Premier League have the chance to bring in some new signings this summer. Teams also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door. The 2024/25 season is nearly over and the race for the Champions League is heating up.

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle United are ‘keeping an eye’ on Lyon winger Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old has a bright future ahead of him in the game and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him. Other teams including Arsenal and Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Fofana could be seen by the Toon Army as someone to boost their attacking ranks. He moved to France in 2024 after catching the eye in Belgium at Gent. The youngster has since scored 15 goals in 60 games in all competitions so far.

West Ham set sights on Celtic star Daizen Maeda

West Ham are ‘battling’ Crystal Palace in pursuit of Celtic attacker Daizan Maeda, according to CaughtOffside. The Hammers are in need of some reinforcements over the coming months to inject more quality. It has been a tough first few months for Graham Potter at the London Stadium and he will want to turn things around.

Maeda, 27, has been prolific for the Hoops since his move to Scotland back in 2022. The Glasgow outfit signed him on an initial temporary basis before his transfer was later made permanent. He has since won the Scottish Premiership title every year but his future may be up in the air now.

The Japan international, who has 23 caps to his name, has scored 62 goals in 156 games for Celtic altogether to date. He has found the net on 33 occasions this term under Brendan Rodgers’ guidance. Prior to his move to Celtic Park, he impressed in his native country in the J League at Yokohama F. Marinos.

Liverpool eye Mikel Jauregizar deal

Liverpool are considering Athletic Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, according to Anfield Watch. The Reds could try and snap up the La Liga man. The 21-year-old would be a shrewd long-term addition for the Merseyside outfit if they were able to secure his signature.

Arne Slot was picked as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement last year and has since done an impressive job at Anfield. He has won the title at the first time of asking. The Dutchman will hope to retain his crown next year and has managed to tie up deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk which is a big boost. They will lose Trent Alexander-Arnold though but his exit will free up space and funds to pave the way for reinforcements.

If Liverpool got Jauregizar through the entrance door, he would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He has risen up through Bilbao’s academy ranks and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. The Bermeo-born man broke into their senior team in 2023 and hasn’t looked back since.