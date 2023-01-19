Cristian Ronaldo to go head to head with World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the first time in three years

Ronaldo is representing the Saudi Arabia All-Star XI in a special friendly fixture against French champions Paris-Saint Germain.

Advertisement

The fixtures pits together two of the greatest players of the modern era in Ronaldo and Messi. The pair have a combined total of 12 Ballon d’Or titles between them and throughout their career they have forged one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of the sport. The most notable of which came when the pair both played in La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

The two icons are both coming to the twilight years of their careers after dominating the game for nearly two decades and the fixture could be the final ever meeting between the two greats.

Advertisement

But when is the game between PSG and Saudi All Star XI and how can you watch it?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

When is PSG vs Saudi All Star XI?

PSG’s eye-catching encounter with Saudi All Star XI takes place on Thursday 19 January.

PSG’s attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are expected to play. (Getty Images)

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the venue for the blockbuster clash. The arena holds around 68,000 supporters and it is expected to be a sell out crowd for the game.

Advertisement

What time is PSG vs Saudi All Star XI?

The game between PSG and Saudi All Star XI is scheduled to begin at 5pm UK time and 8pm local time.

Advertisement

It is the first meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in three years. The pair last met in the Champions League in 2020 - Ronaldo came out on top last time out and scored a brace in a 3-0 victory.

Is PSG vs Saudi All Star XI on TV?

The blockbuster clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is not available to watch on any of the UK TV channels.

Is the game available to stream?

Advertisement

All the action from PSG and Saudi Arabia XI is available for you to stream on PSG’s official channels, PSG TV, YouTube and Twitch. To watch the game it will cost £1.74.

Those outside of the UK can access the game on beIN sports. The monthly subscription to beIN Sports Connect costs £16.29 a month or £146.64 on an annual subscription. There is also a two week trial for those signing up.

Advertisement

Who are Saudi All-Star XI

The Saudi All-Star XI consists of the best 11 players from the Saudi Pro League and all of the players come from the top two teams Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

Team News

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as the captain for the game and it is likely that he will partner Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar in attack.

Former Manchester United and Watford forward Odion Ighalo is likely to be involved, however former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has been ruled out with an elbow injury.

Advertisement