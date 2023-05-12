Rangers will host Celtic in an Old Firm derby as the second phase of the Scottish Premiership draws to a close. How to watch on UK TV

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic will travel to Ibrox tomorrow after clinching the Scottish Premiership title last weekend at Hearts. In almost Shakespearean fashion, their first match as Champions will be against their fiercest Rivals, Rangers, who have not beaten Celtic since August 2021.

The Gers will, however, be seeking revenge following their defeat at the hands of the Hoops in the Scottish Cup semi-final last month. Michael Beale’s squad had a run of three defeats in four games across all competitions but were able to bounce back with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Aberdeen last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the victory ultimately proved inconsequential as Celtic won the title with a 13-point gap seperating them from their nearest and closest rivals. Celtic are still currently on course to win the domestic treble this season and there is no doubt that the Gers players and fans will respond to the Hoops sealing a 53rd title.

Ahead of the Old Firm derby, here is all you need to know...

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

The fixture will be played tomorrow, Saturday 13 May 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm at Ibrox Stadium. Celtic received 708 tickets for the fixture but Rangers website is indicating there are still tickets left for the upcoming Glaswegian derby.

Celtic celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership last weekend

How to watch on UK TV

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off. Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again on at 12.20am on Saturday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Head-to-Head

The Old Firm sides have met on 435 occasions in their history across all competitions. Rangers have won the most meetings (168) but they have failed to beat their rivals since August 2021. Their last meeting with in the Scottish Cup where Celtic won 1-0 and their most recent Premiership battle saw the Green side of Glasgow win 3-2.

Team news

Michael Beale is set to be without Malik Tillman after the loanee was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. He has subsequently returned to his parent club, Bayern Munich.

Croatian striker Antonio Colak is lacking match fitness and is not set to play any part, while Ryan Kent is another injury doubt. The midfielder will likely sit alongside long-term absentees Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe.

Advertisement

Advertisement