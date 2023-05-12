Chelsea will face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final. How to watch on the fixture on UK TV

In just two days time, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to meet in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd for the women’s FA Cup final.

The crowd is set to be double what was seen at the same event in 2022 with 90,000 expected to descend into the stadium. However, chaos is expected to ensue with the FA looking to clamp down on resale sites with fans warned that if they have bought tickets from unofficial channels they are likely to be denied entry.

The FA has already come under scrutiny for giving both the Blues and Red Devils ticket allocations of just 7,500, however it is likely more criticisms will come as fans begin to crowd around the stadium hopeful of watching the likes of Sam Kerr and Alessia Russo.

Speaking about the ticket allocations, Manchester United’s Marc Skinner said: “I don’t know how many it is in the men’s game like Chelsea and Manchester United 8,000 tickets to sell, it’s just crazy in my opinion.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Women’s FA cup final...

When is Women’s FA Cup final?

The two sides will come face-to-face on Sunday 14 May. The match will kick-off at 2.30pm and will be played in front of a sold-out Wembley.

How to watch the Women’s FA Cup final

The Women’s FA Cup final will be shown on BBC 1 with the match also available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online. Fans will need to sign up for a free BBC account in order to stream the action on BBC iPlayer.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on nine occasions with Chelsea winning eight times and the pair drawing once. Their last meeting took place in March with Chelsea winning 1-0 thanks to a solo goal from Sam Kerr in the 23rd minute. In their last five WSL fixtures, the Red Devils have been unbeaten while Chelsea have won four of their last five. Additionally, after being sent out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-final their two most recent WSL fixtures have seen the Blues thrash Everton 7-0 and Leicester 6-0.

This will mark not just the first time Manchester United have played in the FA Cup final but the first time they, as a squad, have played at Wembley. Arsenal are the most successful team in the FA Cup with 14 titles to their name but Chelsea will be hoping for their fifth title as they look to retain their 2022 trophy. The Blues will be aiming for a third consecutive title and with Kerr having scored in both previous years, the Australian will be surely hoping to make it three in three.

Team news

Emma Hayes may have a slight concern that goalscoring superstar Sam Kerr will be unavailable after pulling up with cramp against Everton, however the Australian is expected to make a full recovery. Fran Kirby and Millie Bright will both be sidelined with long term injuries with the former confirmed to be missing the World Cup.

