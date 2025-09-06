Rangers manager Russell Martin already seems to be skating on thin ice.

The former Southampton manager, who was sacked by the club last season after just one win in 16 matches, was appointed by the Scottish giants this summer on a three-year deal.

As a result, some Rangers fans have started calling for Martin to be sacked, just a few months into his tenure. He wouldn’t be the first manager of a prestigious team to be booted out this season, nor the one with the shortest reign at the helm.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been sacked by Fenerbahce and Besiktas respectively - after failing to qualify for European competitions - and Erik ten Hag was let go by Bayer Leverkusen after just two Bundesliga matches.

Shane Orton, a spokesperson for SportsCasting, said there are plenty of different options for Rangers if they choose to go down that route.

He said: “Sean Dyche heading the market at 2/1 feels like a reaction to the early signs under Martin. Four straight league draws and a Champions League exit have raised concerns, and Dyche is seen as the antidote.

“Where Martin’s style is patient and possession-heavy, Dyche offers directness, discipline and results.

“Steven Gerrard at 4/1 brings emotional pull, though his recent record still divides opinion. There’s no denying the connection, but question marks remain over whether he’s the right fit at this stage.

“Kevin Muscat at 6/1 is an interesting option too, with strong links to the club as a former player and a growing reputation from his success overseas. Each of the top three brings something very different to the table.”

Here are the full odds for the next Rangers manager, should Russell Martin be sacked:

Sean Dyche 2/1

Steven Gerrard 4/1

Kevin Muscat 6/1

Jose Mourinho 9/1

Danny Rohl 10/1

Marco Rose 12/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl 12/1

Barry Ferguson 14/1

Chris Wilder 14/1

Gareth Southgate 16/1

Gary O'Neil 16/1

Jesse Marsch 16/1

Lee Carsley 16/1

Steve Cooper 18/1

Derek McInnes 20/1

Julen Lopetegui 20/1

Michael Carrick 20/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy 20/1

Stephen Robinson 25/1

Frank Lampard 33/1

Ange Postecoglou 50/1

Wayne Rooney 66/1