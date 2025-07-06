Rangers boss Russell Martin will have his first taste of Ibrox today, as his team takes on Belgian side Club Brugge in a pre-season friendly.

The ex-Saints manager, who previously played for the Gers and at international level for Scotland, took the reigns at Ibrox last month after a takeover by US businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. His first challenge as Rangers manager might not be competitive, but fans will be hoping to kick off his tenure with a win over Club Brugge as part of the team’s pre-season preparations.

The Belgian side, who placed 2nd behind Genk in the Belgian Pro league last season, will visit Ibrox on Sunday, July 6.

Not only will Rangers fans be keen to get a sense of Martin’s style, but they may also be given a glimpse at some of the new signings the manager has made for the club since joining in June. The club has welcomed five stars so far, including Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell and Max Aarons, Peterborough United centre-back Emmanuel Thomas, Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town, and Lyall Cameron from SPFL side Dundee.

Speaking about building his new team at Ibrox, Martin told Rangers TV: "The ones we think will be coming into the building in the next week or two, we'll be so pleased with them and we still need some help.

"We also can't be in a rush to get ones we're not too sure about. When we do get them in, it will be down to a lot of very hard work, a lot of due diligence and we'll make sure they are the right ones."

Is Rangers v Club Brugge on TV?

While not on any traditional television channels, Rangers fans can tune into the pre-season friendly on Rangers TV. Coverage of the match is available to Rangers TV subscribers - fans who do not have a subscription can buy a pay-per-view match pass for £7.99.

The match is set to kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, July 6.