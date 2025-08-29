Xavi Simons: RB Leipzig star completes medical ahead of £51.8m move to Tottenham Hotspur
According to reports, RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons has completed his medical for Spurs and is on the cusp of a £51.8m move to the Premier League club.
The 22-year-old Netherlands international has already undergone his medical in England and is expected to finalise his move to Thomas Frank’s squad within the next 24 hours.
Both clubs have an agreement in principle, with only minor details left to settle.
Chelsea explored a move for Simons earlier this summer - and seemed to be uncontested in their pursuit - but recently switched their focus to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, now set for a £40m switch to Stamford Bridge.
Simons’ arrival will add to Spurs’ summer rebuild, joining Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus in north London.
The club had earlier failed to land Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, while key target Eberechi Eze opted for Arsenal after leaving Crystal Palace.