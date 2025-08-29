Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing a £50m superstar - right from under the noses of their fiercest rivals.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons has completed his medical for Spurs and is on the cusp of a £51.8m move to the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has already undergone his medical in England and is expected to finalise his move to Thomas Frank’s squad within the next 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs have an agreement in principle, with only minor details left to settle.

Chelsea explored a move for Simons earlier this summer - and seemed to be uncontested in their pursuit - but recently switched their focus to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, now set for a £40m switch to Stamford Bridge.

Simons’ arrival will add to Spurs’ summer rebuild, joining Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus in north London.

The club had earlier failed to land Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, while key target Eberechi Eze opted for Arsenal after leaving Crystal Palace.