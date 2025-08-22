Chelsea have laid out all their cards on the table in hopes of signing a £68m superstar.

Over the past month, the Blues have made it abundantly clear that they want to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The Netherlands international is one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga, having made a big stamp on the league.

Last season, the 22-year-old picked up 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, and in his only game for Leipzig so far this season scored and assisted once again.

If signed, it’s expected Simons would play through the middle for Chelsea, moving Cole Palmer back to his preferred right-wing position. The Englishman has been struggling with a Premier League goal drought, having not scored in his past 17 league appearances, but did bag a brace in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, major progress has been made in the pursuit of Simons - but at least two more Chelsea stars will need to be sold to get a deal over the line.

That is in spite of Borussia Dortmund’s double-deal for Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino being almost set in stone.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “Chelsea are planning a contract until 2031 for Xavi Simons. Personal terms are verbally agreed, with written details set to be finalised next week.

“Concrete negotiations between Leipzig and Chelsea are scheduled after the Bayern match today.

“Offloads of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson will be required.”

Jackson has been linked with a move to either Aston Villa or Newcastle United, with the former thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Nkunku’s situation is less certain, although Chelsea could offer him back up to Leipzig in a swap deal - having signed the Frenchman from the Bundesliga side in 2023.