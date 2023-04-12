Real Madrid will host Chelsea in in the first leg of the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. How to watch on UK TV

The last two winners of the UEFA Champions League are set to go head to head later today for the first of two showdowns as Chelsea and Real Madrid bid to reach yet another UCL semi-final. Carlo Ancelotti will reunite with his former club after he oversaw a 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool in the last 16.

Chelsea will be preparing to face the reigning champions of Europe with a new manager, following the departure of Graham Potter. Former boss Frank Lampard has made a shock return to the side in a care-taker role and will oversee the Blues’ bid to reach the final four of the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know ahead of Chelsea’s first leg in the UCL quarter-finals...

When is Real Madrid vs Chelsea?

The two sides will kick-off at 8pm BST later today, Wednesday 12 April 2023. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu will host the fixture and the two sides are set to play in front of a near sell-out crowd.

Chelsea welcomed back Frank Lampard in a caretaker role

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

BT Sport will have all the action from Manchester. Fans can tune into BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate to watch all the coverage and there will also be radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSport Radio UK.

Fans can also stream into BT Sport App in order to live stream the action. BT Sport accounts cost from £29.99/month and there is no contract involved in the monthly passes.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea are won of very few clubs who have a better of the head-to-head record against Real Madrid. They have met seven times in their history, coming away with four wins and one loss. Their first ever meet was in the old UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1971 where Chelsea shocked the European Champions to win their first ever European trophy.

The two sides met in last season’s quarter-finals stages where Real Madrid were able to exact revenge on the Blues. The first leg at Stamford Bridge saw Real win 3-1 and despite a sterling effort from the West London side in the second leg in Madrid, the Spanish side were able to prevail by the end of the night.

Team News

Real Madrid currently only have one injured player who is out of action. Ferland Mendy is still recovering from a calf injury he sustained in training last month and is set to be the only one absent from the fixture. Ancelotti rested several big names for the defeat to Villarreal, including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga, and they will all likely be in line for recalls to the starting line-up.

The same can also be said for Federico Valverde who allegedly punched Villarreal’s Alex Baena after the recent match due to a personal comment the 21-year-old made about his unborn child. Baena has strongly denied this.

Advertisement

Advertisement