Real Sociedad boss opens door for Liverpool transfer - admitting player may "leave us"
As NationalWorld has covered, Liverpool FC have spent the summer transfer window chasing the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. However, this pursuit has proven fruitless, with the Spaniard committing his future to his current club.
But Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has admitted that there is no guarantee Zubimendi will stay at the club, with teammates having already left or heading towards an exit. Robin Le Normand has gone to Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal are negotiating for Mikel Merino.
Sociedad lost to Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their opening game of the La Liga season, with Zubimendi coming off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 89th minute. According to Sociedad’s manager, his absence from the starting XI was due to fitness concerns.
Speaking to Spanish news publication Marca, Alguacil said: “It has not been complicated at all, it is what happens every year, to all coaches, clubs and sporting directors. Every summer there is movement. Merino and Le Normand? There are no two players like them.
“I won't even tell you if Zubimendi leaves us at the last minute.
“They are irreplaceable players. Because of what they have done, we are talking about Le Normand leaving, Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool were willing to pay the release clause for Zubimendi.”
