Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s pursuit of a Euros-winning midfielder may not yet be over after a surprise admission from the player’s manager.

As NationalWorld has covered, Liverpool FC have spent the summer transfer window chasing the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. However, this pursuit has proven fruitless, with the Spaniard committing his future to his current club.

But Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has admitted that there is no guarantee Zubimendi will stay at the club, with teammates having already left or heading towards an exit. Robin Le Normand has gone to Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal are negotiating for Mikel Merino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sociedad lost to Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their opening game of the La Liga season, with Zubimendi coming off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 89th minute. According to Sociedad’s manager, his absence from the starting XI was due to fitness concerns.

Zubimendi, right, was instrumental in Spain defeating England in the Euros 2024 final. | Getty Images

Speaking to Spanish news publication Marca, Alguacil said: “It has not been complicated at all, it is what happens every year, to all coaches, clubs and sporting directors. Every summer there is movement. Merino and Le Normand? There are no two players like them.

“I won't even tell you if Zubimendi leaves us at the last minute.

“They are irreplaceable players. Because of what they have done, we are talking about Le Normand leaving, Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool were willing to pay the release clause for Zubimendi.”