Republic Of Ireland take on Nigeria in their final FIFA World Cup game later today. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Republic Of Ireland face their final group game at the FIFA World Cup hoping they can make more history by getting their first ever points at the tournament against Nigeria.

Narrow defeats to both Australia and Canada meant the Ireland team have crashed out of the tournament already but Vera Pauw and her Irish team have left the travelling fans plenty to be positive about after taking two of the world’s best side right to the wire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain Katie McCabe made history by scoring her side’s first goal at a major tournament last Wednesday when she scored a breathtaking strike straight from a corner that fired her side into an unlikely lead against Canada.

However, Nigeria will be tough opponents and were hugely impressive in their 3-2 victory over co-hosts Australia and begin the game against Republic Of Ireland top of Group A.

It is sure to be a clash full of intrigue and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Republic Of Ireland vs Nigeria

The match will take place on Monday 31 July 2023 with kick-off set for 11am BST. The fixture will be held at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Republic Of Ireland latest team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland are likely to be without key defender Heather Payne, who limped out of the warm-up before the 2-1 defeat to Canada and is unlikely to recovery in time. Marissa Sheva was another who missed the game against Canada but she is expected to be fit for the today’s final group game.

Katie McCabe, who scored Republic Of Ireland’s first ever World Cup goal against Canada last Wednesday, will continue as a captain and the team’s most potent attacking threat.

Nigeria are expected to make little to no changes from the side the shocked co-hosts Australia 3-2, although match winner Asisat Oshoala should return to the starting line-up following the slight knock that meant she was forced to start the last game on the bench. Deborah Abiodun could also return after suspension.

How to watch Republic Of Ireland vs Nigeria

While BBC and ITV have sharing the broadcasting rights for the tournament, Republic Of Ireland's final World Cup clash with Nigeria with be shown live on BBC via the Red Button.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabby Logan will be joined by Steph Houghton and Rachel Brown-Finnis for the Group A match. Commentary comes from Robyn Cowen and Anita Asante and the programme begins at 10.50.

Republic Of Ireland vs Nigeria latest odds

The Super Falcons are the favourites to win the game and are priced at 11/8 to win. Fancy Republic Of Ireland to bag their first win? Pauw's side are priced at 21/10 with a draw coming in at 2/1*.

Fancy McCabe to grab the first goal again? The Arsenal star has odds of 9/2 via SkyBet on a price boost, while she is 4/1 to pick up a yellow card - and she certainly enjoys a tackle or two.