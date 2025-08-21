Rodrygo: Real Madrid winger "heading to the Premier League" as journalist claims two clubs in contention
Brazil international Rodrygo is reportedly “heading to the Premier League” after being left on the bench for Real Madrid’s La Liga opener.
According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, Liverpool and Manchester City are the leading contenders to sign the 24-year-old before the transfer window closes.
Nicola said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League. The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City.
“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days - willing to make him the replacement for Luis Diaz.”
Rodrygo, valued at around €90m and under contract until 2028, has long attracted Premier League interest, with Tottenham and Arsenal previously linked. His lack of minutes at the Club World Cup and again in Madrid’s 1-0 win over Osasuna has added fuel to speculation.
Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has insisted the forward remains in his plans.
In a press conference he said: “It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different.
“Of course I count on Rodrygo - it’s just one game, we don’t have to read too much in the future.”
But Nicola claims the atmosphere has turned “very bad” for Rodrygo since Alonso’s arrival, with being left unused against Osasuna the “final straw” for the winger.