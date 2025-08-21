One of the most prolific wingers in world football could be on the move - and seems destined to join a Premier League club.

Nicola said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League. The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City.

“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days - willing to make him the replacement for Luis Diaz.”

Rodrygo, valued at around €90m and under contract until 2028, has long attracted Premier League interest, with Tottenham and Arsenal previously linked. His lack of minutes at the Club World Cup and again in Madrid’s 1-0 win over Osasuna has added fuel to speculation.

Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has insisted the forward remains in his plans.

In a press conference he said: “It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different.

“Of course I count on Rodrygo - it’s just one game, we don’t have to read too much in the future.”

But Nicola claims the atmosphere has turned “very bad” for Rodrygo since Alonso’s arrival, with being left unused against Osasuna the “final straw” for the winger.