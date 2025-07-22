Arsenal chase Rodrygo alternative - and have "more than enough funds" for the move

Noni Madueke might not be playing left-wing for Arsenal after all, according to reports.

After the Gunners signed the Englishman for £52m from Chelsea, fans thought he might be playing on the left-hand side, while Bukayo Saka retained his position on the right.

But fresh rumours indicate that manager Mikel Arteta could still try and sign a left winger before the transfer window closes - but it might not be Rodrygo.

Arsenal had been linked with the Real Madrid star, who rarely featured for Los Blancos during the Club World Cup, but are thought to be facing competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, with more signings on the way.

Deals for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres are both in the works, as Arsenal continue to negotiate final terms and add-ons.

Now, Arteta is “accelerating” plans to sign Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, according to Football365 - claiming that the club has “more than enough funds” to get the move done.

However, reports also suggest that Arsenal have not yet directly approached Palace to begin negotiations.

In a column for CaughtOffside, journalist Ben Watts said: “We know there is interest in Eberechi Eze, although at this point it is my understanding that talks have only taken place with the England international’s representatives, rather than with Crystal Palace.

“Rodrygo is another player on the club’s radar, with the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid very much up in the air following his lack of game time at the Club World Cup.

“Out of the two, I would say Eze would be the easier deal to do, purely from a financial perspective, but I couldn’t say right now who the club will end up going up for. It would just be guesswork at this point.

“Both are players of interest, but I think it will come down to the finances involved. Arsenal have spent a lot of money already this summer, so they might need to do a bit of work now trying to balance the books a bit before completing the final piece of the jigsaw from a squad building point of view."