Sandro Tonali has signed a new contract at Newcastle United.

The Italian midfielder has extended his stay at St James’ Park until the summer of 2029, having joined the club in July 2023 from AC Milan.

Since arriving at Newcastle, Tonali has played 67 games in all competitions, scoring seven goals and bagging five assists in the process. This season, he has played for the Magpies 10 times and is a regular 90-minute-man in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Tonali, 25, also has the option of an additional year on his contract, which would take him up to the end of the 2029/30 season.

According to Sky Sports, the midfielder signed this contract in secret a while ago, with Newcastle holding off on the announcement.

Here’s everything we know about Tonali’s new deal.

When did Tonali sign?

Sky Sports has reported that Tonali - who returned to football at the start of last season - signed his contract while he was banned.

Tonali made an instant impression at St James’ Park, scoring on his Premier League debut in a 5–1 win over Aston Villa, but was banned from playing football for 10 months in October 2023.

He was later given a further two-month suspended ban by the FA.

Why was Tonali banned?

During his time at AC Milan, Tonali breached Italian betting regulations. Even though this had no bearing on his Newcastle transfer, his dealings were only uncovered once he had signed for the Magpies.

The midfielder returned from suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season, and helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup - the club’s first major domestic trophy for 70 years - and qualify for the Champions League.

How much is Tonali earning?

According to salaryleaks.com, Tonali’s current contract has seen him earning £120,000 a week.

Given how important the Italian is to Newcastle’s success, forming a sensational midfield partnership with Bruno Guimaraes, a payrise is almost inevitable. Assuming that going up to £150,000 wouldn’t be enough - but the Magpies might baulk at £200,000 per week - his weekly salary might now sit somewhere in the region of £175,000.