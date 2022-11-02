150th Heritage match to take place next autumn between England and Scotland

Scotland and England are set to mark the oldest international fixture in the world by competing in an anniversary match next year. The two rivals first played each other at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, in 1872, in what the FIFA recognises as the first ever international football match. 150 years later, they will meet for their 116th meeting when they take part in Hampden Park’s 150th Heritage match.

Since their first meeting, England have won 48 of the 115 matches, drawn 26 and Scotland have won the other 41. The first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw and Scotland’s team consisted entirely of Queen’s Park players - Scotland’s most successful club at the time. The majority of the two sides meetings came in the annual British Home Championship tournament, which was abolished in 1984. Their last meet came during the UEFA Euros 2022 group stage where the two sides drew 0-0, much like their first meeting.

The Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie, speaking to PA, announced: “We look forward to welcoming England to Hampden Park to celebrate one of sport’s oldest rivalries as we mark 150 years of Scottish football.

“Everyone who enjoys Scottish football today – in any capacity – owes a debt of gratitude to the pioneers of international football, in whose footsteps we are fortunate to follow. I have no doubt that this occasion will capture the imagination of the supporters and that they will provide the team with their full backing throughout our calendar of fixtures next year.”

Here is all the information on Scotland vs England’s Heritage fixture...

When is Scotland vs England?

The old rivals will face off on Tuesday 12 September, 2023, at Glasgow’s Hampden Park. Hampden Park is Scotland’s national stadium and has a capacity for 51,866 for football matches. First opened in 1903 (and later renovated in 1999), Hampden has seen a capacity for 149,547 which was when Scotland played England in April 1937.

How to buy tickets for Scotland vs England

Tickets are not yet on sale for the upcoming match. The Scottish FA have announced that for Scotland supporters, tickets can be purchased as part of the five-match package. Scotland Supporters Club members can buy tickets from Wednesday 30 November 2022 while general sale tickets will be available from 11 January. Information on tickets for England supporters will be announced soon with those who are My England members or part of the England Supporters Travel Club the first to be able to purchase the tickets.

England and Scotland at the Oval in 1878

What has Gareth Southgate said?

Speaking to PA, England’s manager Gareth Southgate has said: “Any meeting with Scotland is always special. I imagine though that this occasion will be even more memorable as it celebrates such a landmark moment.

“Of course, ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden, but this milestone is much bigger than our two nations as it’s also an opportunity to celebrate 150 years of international football. As we have been fortunate enough to experience across the last two major tournaments and hopefully again this winter, the international game has a unique power to bring people together and we should all feel honoured to have the opportunity to reflect on that.”

What has Steve Clarke said?

Also speaking to PA, Scotland’s manager Steve Clarke added: “This fixture is enshrined in world football’s history – the first-ever international football match – and I will be proud to lead our team out at Hampden as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of our national game.