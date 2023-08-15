Rangers lead 2-1 heading into the second leg of the third round of qualifiers

Rangers travel to Switzerland with a 2-1 lead following last week’s first leg win in Glasgow over Servette. The Ibrox side raced to an early 2-0 lead and, despite a penalty for the visiting side, they were able to come away with the vital win.

Despite the exceptionally positive start for Michael Beale’s men, the second half proved much more frustrating for Rangers’ fans as they were unable to take advantage of David Doulines’ red card in the 59th minute, forcing Servette to play most of the second half with only ten men.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Beale said: “We did a good job to get ourselves in front but this game for us starts 0-0. It’s important we try to win - if we do, we know we’re definitely through. It’s just important to we attack the game head on. One thing’s for sure, is we’re not coming to hold on to what we’ve got.

“Everything’s to play for, the tie is open and the fact that it’s in front of a full house, it makes the game even more special. It’s a huge game, we understand that.”

The Gers will now prepare to take on Servette in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stade de Geneve with both sides desperate to book their place in the play-off rounds where they will face either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow Rangers’ upcoming UEFA Champions League third round qualifier...

When is Servette vs Rangers?

The fixture will take place later today, Tuesday 15 August 2023, with kick-off at 7.30pm BST. The fixture will take place at the Stade de Geneve, or Stade de la Praille, in Lancy which has a capacity for 30,084.

How to watch Servette vs Rangers

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108) with coverage starting from 7.20pm. Those who wish to stream the match can do so through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sports Website on their smartphones, tablet or laptops.

Head-to-Head

Last week’s fixture was the first time the two sides had faced each other but it was the third time Servette had played a Scottish side. They have, however, not one on any occasion, drawing once and losing to both Aberdeen and of course Rangers.

Team news

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has not travelled with the rest of the Gers to Geneve due to family reasons but Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack have both returned to the squad after being rested in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Livingston.

As for Servette, they will be without David Douline who is suspended following his red card at Ibrox. The striker Enzo Crivelli will return, however, after serving his red card ban which was handed to him in the previous round against Genk. The Cameroon midfielder Gael Ondoua is available again after a visa problem denied Servette of his skill in Glasgow.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Bet365: