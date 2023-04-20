Sevilla will host Manchester United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals later today. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester United will travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final after poor defence work in the final few minutes of play saw them give up a two goal advantage. Within the first 25 minutes, the Red Devils were 2-0 up thanks to a double from Marcel Sabitzer but Sevilla were handed goals in the closing stages of the game by United’s Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.

Sevilla have a phenomenal record in the Europa League, lifting the trophy on six occasions and following a poor La Liga performance, which sees them 13th in the table, a seventh win for Los Nervionenses would be the only way to take part in next season’s Champions League.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Sevilla and Manchester United’s upcoming fixture...

When is Sevilla vs Manchester United?

The two sides will meet for the second leg of the UEFA Europa league quarter-finals later tonight, Thursday 20 April 2023, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium will host the fixture.

United goalscorer Marcel Sabitzer tackles Sevilla’s Erik Lamela in quarter-final first leg

How to watch Sevilla vs Man United

The quarter-final first leg will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Fans can subscribe to BT Sport for £29.99/month. The match can also be live streamed through the BT Sport website or app. Coverage is set to start an hour before kick-off.

For those without BT Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live will have all the coverage for listeners to tune in to.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have now met on four occasions in UEFA competitions with Sevilla coming out on top twice, and the two sides drawing twice, including the first and last times they both met. Manchester United do, however, have the slightly better odds coming into this fixture due to their recent forms. In their past six matches across all competitions, the Red Devils have won four, lost one and drawn one meanwhile the Spanish side have lost two, drawn two and one two.

Team News

Sevilla will be without Gonzalo Montiel who will serve a suspension after being shown a yellow card at Old Trafford last week. Pape Gueye is also ineligible to play for Sevilla in the Europa League while Joan Jordan will be missing with a muscular problem that he picked up against Valencia last time out. Ivan Rakitiv, Oliver Torres, Tanguy Nianzou and Yassine Bounou were all rested during Sevilla’s match against Valencia last time out but are set to return to the field this evening.

As for Man United, Bruno Fernandes will be serving his suspension after his third yellow card of the tournament last week. Erik ten Hag will also be missing Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Scott McTominay, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane through injury but he will be boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Marcel Sabitzer and Malacia who have all trained on Wednesday and made the trip to Spain.