A huge update on Raheem Sterling’s future at Chelsea has come to light.

The first game week of the 2024/25 Premier League season will conclude with Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City this evening. What is circulating in the rumour mill today?

A massive update on the future of Raheem Sterling has been mooted by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer - meanwhile, a former Manchester City ace could return to his old stomping grounds.

Alan Shearer suggests Raheem Sterling should ‘look elsewhere’ regarding Chelsea future

Raheem Sterling’s time at Chelsea could soon come to an end. He was left out of the matchday squad for the Blues’ game against Manchester City on Sunday - now, Alan Shearer has revealed that he was informed that Sterling should look ‘elsewhere for a club’.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said: “I’m told that he’s trained all pre-season and was told on Friday that he’s probably best off looking elsewhere for a club because they’ve brought other people in in that position. As hard as that is, and it will be for him because as far as I can remember he hasn’t been unprofessional at all at Chelsea. To have been told that on Friday, that would be pretty frustrating.”

Ilkay Gundogan ‘wants’ Manchester City reunion

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City at the end of the 2022/23 season - now, after a year away from the Etihad Stadium, the German international could return to his former club.

This is according to a report from Spanish publication Sport [via Mail Online]. Gundogan enjoyed a particularly fruitful first spell at City - he made 188 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s men and scored 44 goals along the way. Additionally, he also won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL cups and the Champions League in his final game with the club. At 33 years of age, his best years are behind him, but he still has plenty to offer.