As Sheffield Wednesday file for administration, what happens now and is the club still allowed to play football?
The Championship side, sat 24th and last in the league, have won just one game all season with a goal difference of -14.
This morning (October 24) a notice was filed at a specialist court to appoint an administrator for the club.
Sheffield Wednesday’s financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.
It comes after multiple instances where club staff were not paid on time, with fans all too aware that things were probably headed in this direction, owing HMRC £1m in unpaid taxes.
Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.
The club is still allowed to take part in the league, with their upcoming Championship game against Oxford United still going ahead tomorrow (October 25).
However, a -12 points deduction is now almost inevitable, which would likely seal Wednesday’s fate of being relegated to League One for next season.