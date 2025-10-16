Sheffield Wednesday will be served with a winding-up petition 'imminently' over money owed to HMRC.

The Championship club are said to owe £1million according to BBC Radio Sheffield. A winding-up petition would see pressure on the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell the club amplified.

The Owls are already under six separate embargoes from the English Football League after repeatedly failing to pay wages on time. Chansiri could be left with no choice but to put the Championship side into administration if the winding-up petition is issued and he remains unable to pay the tax bill, according to the Daily Mail.

A points deduction would follow for Wednesday, but that action could force the club's sole director into a sale. Sheffield Wednesday's revenues do not meet their outgoing commitments, it is said. This is despite a summer of upheaval and cost-cutting.

Fans have protested against the Thai businessman’s ownership, boycotting the home EFL Cup ties with Leeds and Grimsby. Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Coventry City was also halted after a handful of fans invaded the pitch to protest the club’s ownership.

Supporters have also planned to boycott the upcoming match against Middlesbrough on 22 October. Chansiri had indicated he was willing to sell the club, but no agreement has been forthcoming with potential new owners.