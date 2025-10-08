A front-line Sheffield Wednesday coach has terminated his contract, bringing a fresh blow to the Championship club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Andy Parslow has resigned, citing the need to put his family first in what are continuing ‘difficult circumstances’ at Hillsborough. Andy Parslow, the former Swansea City and AFC Wimbledon figure, arrived to S6 in September last year as a set piece specialist coach, with set piece analyst Ben King coming in alongside him into Danny Röhl’s backroom set-up.

Parslow remained a senior member of staff under the management of Henrik Pedersen but has now left having resigned from his position on Monday. It comes at the outset of the current international break and amid the part-payment of staff for the month of September, with Dejphon Chansiri’s Wednesday having failed to fulfil their salary obligations to its workforce in five of the last seven months. Off-field chaos has clouded Wednesday for much of the year and the squad has been decimated by the enforced exodus of senior players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also comes amid calls from supporters to boycott the upcoming game against Middlesbrough on 22 October. The aim is to cut off season ticket revenue, a major financial lifeline for Chansiri, to pressure him to sell the club. Previous retail boycotts have shown the impact of collective action, and fans are urged to continue defunding to hasten change.

A front-line Sheffield Wednesday coach has terminated his contract, bringing a fresh blow to the Championship club. (Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire) | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Confirming his departure, Parslow posted to LinkedIn on Tuesday afternoon: “Yesterday, I made the difficult decision to terminate my contract at Sheffield Wednesday FC and will now be seeking an immediate return to employment. In the difficult circumstances that we have faced, I have tried to do the very best that I can for the club, but my family are and always will be my priority, and I have taken this decision with their best interests at the forefront.”

His exit comes after the long-awaited arrivals of Craig Mudd, Pete Shuttleworth and goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan to Pedersen’s coaching team. Those arrivals have given Pedersen wider options in terms of how he sets up training sessions and spoke glowingly around the skillsets his new backroom team have pulled together.

The hope is that after a long delay a full coaching staff can further build on the competitive spirit shown by the Owls in the early stages of what is set to be a fiercely difficult campaign.