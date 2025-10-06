A new plea has been made to Sheffield Wednesday fans to boycott the upcoming Middlesbrough game.

A statement has emerged with fans told not to buy season tickets during any early-bird sales, potentially starting in October, due to years of decline and disconnection under owner Dejphon Chansiri. There is a call for a full boycott of the home game against Middlesbrough on the 22nd of October, encouraging fans to watch at local pubs instead.

The aim is to cut off season ticket revenue, a major financial lifeline for Chansiri, to pressure him to sell the club. Previous retail boycotts have shown the impact of collective action, and fans are urged to continue defunding to hasten change.

The plea has been made by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust. It comes after the Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry game on Saturday 4 October was stopped for a time after the 10th minute due to to a protest by Sheffield fans.

The game was briefly stopped as Sheffield Wednesday fans held up scarves, and some ran onto the pitch in a planned staged protest. Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce.

Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer. Protests have taken different forms in recent months, with widespread media coverage highlighting the plight of the club and its employees.

Earlier this month an account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) - @OwlsOnThePitch - was started with the aim of gathering support of a pitch invasion during that 10th-minute protest. The account encourages peaceful action free of contact with players, stewards and officials and has instructed supporters wishing to engage in the protest to take seat in the centre circle until the game is abandoned.

The user behind the account posted before the Coventry game: “Morning Owls. There’s nothing left to say other than show strength, show unity in the fanbase.

“One man is to blame for the unacceptable treatment of the players and staff at the club we love and today we stand up to him. 10th minute. Owls on the pitch.”