Sheffield Wednesday fans are warning that there will be “empty seats” at the game against Middlesbrough tonight amid a boycott against the club’s ownership.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been urged to boycott the game against Middlesbrough tonight (Wednesday 22 October) in the latest protest against Dejphon Chansiri. Fans invaded the pitch in protest against Chansiri during their game at home to Coventry City.

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust wrote on X ahead of tonight’s game: “A reminder ahead of tonight’s Middlesbrough game Tonight’s home fixture against Middlesbrough is live on Sky Sports, giving us a national stage. The boycott is about more than one match. It is a visual message showing what life under Dejphon Chansiri would look like if supporters stopped renewing their season tickets.

“By staying away, you are helping to show that our fan base will not continue to fund decline and division. Every empty seat reflects the desire so many of us share to see a stronger, better future for Sheffield Wednesday. Your empty seat will do the talking. Remember, this is a personal decision. Every supporter shows their love for Wednesday in their own way, and respect between fans remains vital.

“If you are not going to Hillsborough, consider watching the game at your local pub. It is a great way to stay connected with fellow fans while supporting local businesses that miss out on matchday trade.”

However, fans have been divided about going or not. Some fans are in support of the boycott while others aren’t.

One fan wrote on X this week: “I will be boycotting. I am 99% sure it won't make any difference but feel its right thing to do to support the Trust and register my disgust at the way the club been ran into the ground.” However, another fan penned: “I'll be there supporting my team. Sorry.”

Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce. Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer.

The crisis worsen as the Championship club are said to owe £1million according to BBC Radio Sheffield. A winding-up petition would see pressure on the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell the club amplified.