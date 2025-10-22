Sheffield Wednesday fans are urging their former manager Carlos Carvalhal not to come to tonight’s game against Middlesbrough amid boycott plans.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship and are in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri. Carvalhal tweeted on Sunday night that he was looking forward to returning to Sheffield and possibly seeing the Owls in action against the current second-placed side, Middlesbrough.

However, an issue with work has seen the 59-year-old take a U-turn on his decision. He posted on X: “Hi blue nation. Nobody invite me to see the game SWFC vs Boro. I will go to Nottingham working to Sportv - Portugal, game Forrest vs FC Porto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m planning to visit Sheffield and lunch with my friend Lee Bulen. I’m not sure if I can stay to the game, because I have work to do.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans are urging their former manager Carlos Carvalhal not to come to tonight’s game against Middlesbrough amid boycott plans. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Fans urged the former manager, who was boss of the club from 2015 to 2017, not to come. One said: “Please don’t come. Support your friends and stay away from the horror house that DC has created.”

Another added: “Please don't come. “We love you Carlos, and it would be great to see you back at the club. But this is a boycott from Sheffield Wednesday fans. And you are now a fan!”.

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has urged fans to boycott tonight’s game against Middlesbrough, that is being shown on Sky Sports, in order to protest once more against the owner Dejphon Chansiri. Fans invaded the pitch in protest against Chansiri during their game at home to Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust say the Boro game is a "prime opportunity to communicate to Chansiri via national media that we will not continue to fund our own decline". Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce.

Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer. The crisis worsen as the Championship club are said to owe £1million according to BBC Radio Sheffield. A winding-up petition would see pressure on the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell the club amplified.