At least five bidders are in the running to take over at Sheffield Wednesday’s owner, according to administrators.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Wigfield, leading the administration process after owner Dejphon Chansiri placed the club into administration last Friday, said “four or five” parties have shown genuine interest.

Under English Football League (EFL) rules, the club must stay on the market for 28 days before any preferred bidder can be chosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigfield said: “As always, you get a lot of interested parties that probably aren't going to meet the criteria, but within the numerous inquiries we've had, we certainly think that there are already four or five interested parties that look like the real deal.

“There are two criteria that new owners basically need to satisfy to then open dialogue and there to be an opportunity where they can make an offer. The first thing is they need to show the administrators that they could make the football club viable. So they've got to show that they've got sufficient funds to be able to fund it for the next few years.

“Secondly, we have to be satisfied that they will pass the EFL fit and proper persons test, and if they can satisfy both of those, then we'll start talking to them seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are currently 16 points from safety after being hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration, meaning that any buyer will have to contend with the likelihood of being relegated to League One.

The club also faces a disciplinary hearing over unpaid wages from last season, which could lead to further point deductions this campaign.

Wigfield added: “I'm hopeful that by the end of November, if things go well, we might know who's going to buy the football club.

“Then hopefully a deal can be concluded this calendar year, so that the new owner is in for the January transfer window, if the EFL allows the new owner to buy players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After previously boycotting the club during Chansiri’s ownership, fans returned in droves for Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United last weekend.

Fans have already spent over £500,000 on tickets and merchandise to keep the club running, the administrator confirmed.