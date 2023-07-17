A former Blue Peter presenter is set to replace long-term host, Jeff Stelling, on Gillette Soccer Saturday

Simon Thomas has replaced Jeff Stelling. (YouTube)

Simon Thomas has won the race to become the new presenter of Gillette Soccer Saturday from the start of the 2023/24 football season.

Thomas replaces Sky’s long-term host Jeff Stelling who announced his decision to leave the show in April after a 25-year stint at the helm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hartlepool United fan was given a standing ovation by studio pundits Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Matthew Dawson during an emotional final appearance on the programme last month.

The new face of Soccer Saturday has expressed his excitement as he prepares to take on the role, describing it as a “massive honour.”

But who is Simon Thomas and where might viewers recognise him from?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Simon Thomas?

Simon Thomas is returning to Sky Sports after a five year absence. (YouTube)

Simon Thomas was born in Cromer, Norfolk, and was raised in Norwich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 50-year-old attended Birmingham University, where he graduated with a degree in history.

Starting out as a runner on children’s BBC, Thomas also worked at the radio station LBC, before becoming a TV presenter.

Did Simon Thomas host Blue Peter?

Simon Thomas landed his first major presenting role in 1999 when he became the host of the popular children’s TV programme Blue Peter.

During his time on the show, he worked alongside a number of prominent presenters including Konnie Huq, Matt Baker, Liz Barker and Zoe Salmon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas worked on Blue Peter for a total of six years and he left the channel in 2005 to become a sports presenter.

What other TV shows has Simon Thomas worked on?

Simon Thomas arrived at Sky in June 2005 and became a regular afternoon presenter for Sky Sports from 3-7pm.

Thomas covered many of the world’s biggest sporting events during this period including the Cricket World Cup, The Ryder Cup and the football World Cup.

The Norfolk born presenter became the lead presenter of Sky Sports’ live Football League coverage from the start of the 2010/11 season. In 2014, he also became the face of the channel’s League Cup coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas enjoyed huge success at Sky Sports and in August 2016 he became the host of the channel’s live Premier League coverage, most notably on Saturday lunch times.

During this period he worked closely with pundits such as Graeme Souness, Thierry Henry, Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville.

Why did Simon Thomas leave Sky Sports?

Simon Thomas was viewed as a rising star in the world of television but he stepped down from his role in 2018 to take care of his son.

Thomas later revealed that his wife, Gemma, died after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November 2018, he announced he was in a new relationship with Derrina Jebb, who he described as an “incredible support” to him.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 at the time. He said: “Right from the early stages - she had this empathy towards me. She’s Christian as well and that’s important to me as a man of faith.

“She’s been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone.”

The pair married in July 2021.

What has Simon Thomas said about his Sky Sports return?

Simon Thomas has expressed his excitement to return to Sky Sports for the first time in six years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “When I left Sky in 2018 for very personal reasons, it was always said the door would be open if I ever wanted to return. I never expected that Gillette Soccer Saturday would be the door that would open.

“Being asked to present this iconic show and follow in the footsteps of Jeff Stelling, an absolute giant of sports broadcasting, is a massive honour and one I simply cannot wait to get started on.”

Jeff Stelling praised the appointment and tweeted: “Wish him well. He is an excellent broadcaster and a v good person.”

Thomas added: “Lots of people have said I have some very big shoes to fill - but I don’t. Jeff Stelling is a one off. An absolute master of his craft. Incomparable.