Regarded by many at Anfield as ‘King Kenny’ and Liverpool’s greatest ever footballer, BBC Sports Personality of the Year is set to honour Sir Kenny Dalglish with a lifetime achievement award

Sir Kenny Dalglish

Former footballer and manager, Sir Kenny Dalglish, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023. The 72-year-old Liverpool and Scotland legend won eight league titles and three European Cups as a player and manager at Anfield after joining the club from Celtic in 1977. He also led Blackburn to the title and is Scotland's most-capped male player and joint record goalscorer - scoring 167 times in 320 appearances.

He lifted nine trophies for Celtic before he moved to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee at the time of £440,000, and would go on to help the club retain the European Cup against Club Brugge at Wembley in 1978 by scoring the only goal of the game. Regarded by many at Anfield as ‘King Kenny’ and Liverpool’s greatest ever footballer, he remains the only player to score more than 100 league goals in both Scotland and England but Dalglish insisted he would not have received this award without the help of those around him during his playing and coaching days, including players and fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is truly an honour. I have always believed in the importance of team success and I wouldn’t be where I am today without all of the players I’ve played with, the people I’ve worked for and the supporters that stood by me – so this is for them.

“My accolades would be the players I played with, the supporters that stood by me and the supporters that gave me the support and the confidence to go and play. For every club side and national team I’ve been involved with, I’ve always said how important it is to have the support of the fans. And the fans who support you, they’re a vital, vital part of any success.

“With all the teams, I experienced that and I can tell you it is true, they do help us. When we are struggling, they’re still there and they’re willing you on, trying to get a result, a positive result.”

Dalglish spent six years as manager of Liverpool from 1985 and returned to Anfield over 20 years later to replace the sacked Roy Hodgson. He also spent time in charge of Blackburn, Newcastle and Celtic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To go from the dressing room to the manager’s office, I wasn’t always the most comfortable, but I had fantastic support from senior people at Liverpool,” he added. “The most comfortable place for me as a player was in the dressing room. I missed the dressing room, but you’ve got to move on in your life and that is what destiny was telling me, move on.”