Tom Lockyer health update: Luton Town defender collapsed on football pitch for second time during Bournemouth Premier League game
Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the football pitch for a second time during yesterday's Premier League game against Bournemouth
Distressing scenes befell football fans at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening (December 16). Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch as his side took on Bournemouth away - the second time he has collapsed on a football pitch in a matter of months.
Lockyer caused concern in front of a large Wembley crowd back in May when he collapsed during the play-off final just 10 minutes into play, unable to get up and continue as a result. He suffered from atrial fibrillation of the heart on that occasion and underwent heart surgery before being given the all-clear.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And on Saturday in Bournemouth, he once again collapsed onto the pitch, with the match subsequently being abandoned. Luton manager Rob Edwards sprinted onto the pitch after seeing Lockyer fall.
The match referee Simon Hooper decided to send players down the tunnel while Lockyer received treatment and was eventually stretchered off. According to the BBC, Lockyer was 'alert and responsive in the tunnel.'
Luton Town FC have since released a statement providing an update on Lockyer's health. A statement on X read: "Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."
At the start of Match of the Day last night, Gary Linkekar opened with a message for Tom Lockyer. He said: "Good evening, it's been a traumatic day in the Premier League. Luton captain Tom Lockyer was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the second half of today's game against Bournemouth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Lockyer, who had heart surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing in the play-off final in May, is stable and is undergoing tests. The match was abandoned with the score at 1-1. It goes without saying that everyone here at Match of the Day sends their thoughts and best wishes to Tom, his family and anyone connected to Luton Town."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.