A Premier League match has been abandoned after a player collapsed on the pitch

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (obscured) receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium

Luton Town's Premier League match at Bournemouth has been abandoned after their team captain collapsed on the pitch. Tom Lockyer, who has played centre-back for Luton since 2020, was stretchered off during the second half after receiving medical treatment.

Both sets of players returned to their dressing rooms down the tunnel after the incident as Lockyer, 29, remained on the field after collapsing in the 62nd minute. The Welsh footballer has 16 caps for his country and helped Luton achieve promotion to the top-flight last season.

It is now being widely reported that Lockyer is "alert and responsive" despite the incident. He remained on the pitch surrounded by medical staff for several minutes before being stretchered off. The match on Saturday, December 16 was suspended in the 65th minute while the score stood at 1-1.

The exact nature of the incident and his injury remain unclear. Lockyer also collapsed during last season's Championship play-off final against Coventry back in May in the 11th minute of the match. He had heart surgery after this and was given the all clear to return to playing in June.