Sol Campbell cemented himself as an Arsenal legend in the early-mid 2000s. | Getty Images

During his time at Arsenal, Sol Campbell became a club legend - but it almost didn't happen.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining the Gunners in 2001, Campbell played a key role in Arsenal’s success, winning two league titles, including the historic 2003/04 invincibles season under Arsene Wenger.

In retirement, Campbell continues to provoke Tottenham supporters, even after rising through the ranks of their academy. But his career could have taken a very different path had he chosen another destination instead of making one of football’s most contentious transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Tottenham’s captain, Campbell led the team to a League Cup victory in 1999 and was on track to become a club legend. Two years later, he allowed his contract to run down and left for Arsenal.

Sol Campbell cemented himself as an Arsenal legend in the early-mid 2000s. | Getty Images

But prior to that, he had a plethora of clubs vying for his services - including Manchester United.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Campbell said: “I remember I was having an afternoon nap and a phone call came through and asked if I fancied United. I was 21 then and obviously didn’t go any further because he blocked it [Alan] Sugar. Didn’t go any further.”

Campbell also revealed that Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Barcelona had pursued him before he ultimately chose Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think Bayern came in really early but you don’t know - Liverpool came down but I can’t remember who the manager was - going to Inter, went over and had a chat. Then Barcelona at the end but you just don’t know, it’s all kind of propaganda.”

Campbell went on to make 197 appearances under Wenger, winning six trophies during his time at Arsenal.