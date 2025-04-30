Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min missed training ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son has not featured for Spurs since a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10 due to a foot injury, but head coach Ange Postecoglou expressed hope last week that the South Korea forward could return for the visit of Bodo.

The absence of Son from training the day before the last-four first leg makes the 32-year-old a serious doubt to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he could even struggle to make the return encounter in Norway next week. Postecoglou will provide an update on Son when he faces the media this afternoon alongside vice-captain James Maddison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his injury earlier this month, Postecoglou said: “It’s a blow but it’s consistent with everything else that’s happened this year, so it’s just another challenge for us to overcome.

“Sonny’s been dealing with his foot problem for a while. It’s probably as good as time as any to give him the right time to get over it. We got to the point where he wasn’t improving but it was deteriorating.

“I think probably rest is going to be as important as anything else with that kind of injury. We’ll give him that time because Sonny is the kind of guy who always wants to train. We’ll have to put him on ice for the next few days and see how he responds to that.”

Son has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances this season, but none from open play since January 23 – a run of 15 club matches.