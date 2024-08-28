Aaron Ramsdale is in Southampton’s sights. | Getty Images

Southampton could launch an effort to snap up an Arsenal player in the late stages of the transfer window.

There are just two days remaining in the summer transfer window. With time running out, can Arsenal push any late signings over the line before the deadline?

Southampton are said to have reignited their interest of an Arsenal star who is out of favour with Mikel Arteta - in the meantime, an outspoken pundit has identified a player who he thinks the Gunners should sign this summer.

Southampton ‘exploring’ potential deal for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton are believed to be looking to reinvigorate their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Wolves had been interested in a move for the player recently, but their efforts to bring him on board hit the rocks.

Due to this, according to Yahoo Sport, the door is now wide open for Southampton to make a move. They will not look to sign the former Sheffield United goalkeeper on a permanent basis - instead, the Saints will pursue a loan deal for Ramsdale with an option to make it a permanent signing at the end of the season.

Gabby Agbonlahor says Arsenal should sign Ivan Toney to compete with Kai Havertz

Many Arsenal fans have expressed their disappointment that the Gunners have not signed a striker this window - Gabby Agbonlahor shares their concerns and believes the club should make a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “I would like [Arsenal] to get a striker because, even the game against Aston Villa, I am looking at Havertz and I am like ‘you are a bit quiet here. You aren’t doing a lot’. If you added a top striker, could that take Arsenal to the next level?

“I think Ivan Toney, and I know he wants ridiculous wages and he is looking at Saudi, but having Toney, you and Havertz, fight it out. Fight it out! We have a lot of competitions to play in, show us which one of you deserves to play.”