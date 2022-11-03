Everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle United in the Premier League

Southampton suffered their seventh defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park. They had been on a three game unbeaten run ahead of their meeting with Patrick Vieira’s side but quickly came under attack and endured another disappointing result.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said: “We played too slow and with too many mistakes. The counter-pressing was very aggressive and when you don’t play quick enough you get under pressure. When not every player is at the highest level it is not possible to compete in the Premier League.”

Their opponents for this weekend, however, are in quite the reverse position. Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and their last defeat came at the end of August. In their most recent outing, Eddie Howe’s men beat a struggling Aston Villa 4-0.

They have also recently defeated Tottenham 2-1 in Spurs’ ground as well as securing a 5-1 win over Brentford and 4-1 victory over Fulham. The Saints, however, will hope to make a signifcant dent in the Magpies’ recent success as they seek their first home win since August, when they beat Chelsea.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle...

When is Southampton vs Newcastle?

The two sides will meet on Sunday 6 November 2022 with kick-off set for 2pm GMT. Newcastle will travel down to St Mary’s Stadium which was first opened in 2001 and has a capacity for 32,384 spectators.

Che Adams for Saints against Palace

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle?

Sky Sports will have the coverage for the Southampton vs Newcastle fixture with coverage set to begin at 1pm GMT. The match will be on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Subscription for Sky Sports costs from £46/month and NowTV offer daily passes for £11.98/day.

Are there any tickets left for Southampton vs Newcastle?

Tickets are still available to buy for Southampton supporters. Saints fans should head to the Southampton Football website, where they can purchase tickets from between £20-£60. The Newcastle website, however, suggests that all away tickets are now sold out. Legitimate ticket exchange websites will be best placed to help those wishing to buy seats in the Newcastle stands.

Head-to-Head and match odds

The two sides have met 102 times in their history and 42 times in the Premier League. 41 of those 102 times, Newcastle have won while the Saints have won on 37 of those occasions. Their last meet came in March 2022 at St Mary’s with Newcastle winning 2-1.

Bet365 have Newcastle to win at 10/11; a draw at 13/5 and Southampton to win at 3/1

Team news

Luckily for Southampton, Newcastle will be without the transformed Joelinton, after another booking he picked up last weekend will now rule him out for the upcoming fixture. The Brazilian has started 85% of the Magpies’ league games this season, scoring one goal and securing one assist in the process.

