Preston North End have announced a headline-making new partnership with viral food duo SpudBros.

The jacket potato specialists will be the club’s leading shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season, having skyrocketed from operating a hot potato van in the city to becoming one of the UK’s most popular online food brands.

Run by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, the SpudBros brand has more than six million followers on social media and has collaborated with the likes of Will Smith, Lidl and KFC.

Lifelong Preston North End fans, the brothers jumped at the opportunity to put themselves front and centre of the kit for the upcoming season.

Jacob said: “From being mascots at Deepdale to now seeing our brand on the front of the shirt - it’s unreal. We’re proud to be from Preston and we’ll always support the city that built us.”

Harley added: “We’re here to help PNE make history. Let’s take it to the top this season and show the world what Preston’s all about.”

For some, it might seem like quite a bizarre sponsorship deal - especially for those who aren’t following social media trends. But it’s quite the wholesome partnership, seeing two lads who bleed Preston colours building an empire while staying true to their roots.

And it certainly isn’t the weirdest football shirt sponsor in history. Far from it, in fact. Here are some sponsorship deals that will either make you raise your eyebrows, or audibly yell “what the hell is that” at your screen.

Calstock FC - Bonnie Blue

Controversial OnlyFans model and porn star Bonnie Blue has become the shirt sponsor for amateur football club Calstock FC, based in Cornwall. | Ben Williams / SWNS

The most recent weird football sponsorship saw non-league side Calstock FC sponsored by adult film star Bonnie Blue. The 25-year-old, who rose to fame for sleeping with ‘barely-legal’ university students for her OnlyFans, also slept with a record 1,057 men in 12 hours.

A spokesperson for Calstock FC said: “This collaboration goes beyond mere branding. It symbolises our commitment to embrace boldness, innovation, and a spirit of fearless individuality on and off the pitch.”

Clydebank FC - Wet Wet Wet

Wet Wet Wet sponsored Clydebank FC in the early 1990s. | GlobalFootballShirts.com

The first of a couple of musician-sponsored kits on this list, 80s and 90s rock band plastered their logo onto the kits of hometown club Clydebank FC in 1993.

It started a bit of a trend, as soon after Super Furry Animals sponsored Cardiff City, Pulp sponsored Nick Banks’ daughter’s under-14s team, and Motorhead sponsored the Greenbank under-10s.

Arsenal - Sega

Ordinarily, having a video game brand as your lead sponsor is no big deal, but in the late 90s and early 2000s, these Arsenal shirts sold like hot cakes over in Italy.

While it doesn’t seem perculiar to us, the Italians had an absolute field day with it - as Sega translates to “Wanker” in their language. I wonder how many children were sent home for wearing these kits to school?

Blyth Spartans - Viz

Blyth Spartans were sponsored by adult comic magazine Viz in 1993. | Blyth Spartans

The British adult comic magazine, founded in 1979, is best known for its mature humour and parodying comics such as the Beano and the Dandy. Aside from sponsoring Blyth Spartans in 1993, its other notable contribution to football was the character of Billy the Fish - Fulchester United’s semi-aquatic goalkeeper.

Ipswich Town - Ed Sheeran

Another musical addition to the list of weird kit sponsors, Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship of Ipswich Town for their recent Premier League campaign was a case of a local superstar backing their boyhood club. Sadly, it was an ill-fated season for Ipswich, who couldn’t Multiply enough points to escape relegation as their campaign crumbled like a Lego House.

Thinking Out Loud, I think their Bad Habits in defence cost them dearly. I’ve got pages of these puns, I could go on...

Getafe - Burger King

I’ve saved the best until last.

Having a fast food sponsor is no big deal in the sporting world, even if it’s sending mixed signals to fans. But Burger King’s sponsorship of La Liga side Getafe in the 2009/10 season was nothing short of genius.

If a player scored a goal, and celebrated by pulling their shirt over their head, it would reveal the s***-eating grin of the Burger King mascot on the underside of the kit. Fans eventually got used to seeing his creepy rubber face, with Getafe scoring 58 goals on their way to finishing sixth in the league that season.