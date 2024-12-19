A BBC star is facing an investigation from the English FA after launching into a verbal attack on a non-league referee.

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham is said to have entered into a foul-mouthed rant at the official during a match between Barrow Town and Leicestershire on Saturday, December 11.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, Graham allegedly called referee David Kennedy a “f****** Tellytubby” and a “fat unless t***”. It's said his tirade held up the game for around eight minutes, and it's now sparked a probe from the FA.

Speaking to the tabloid, another spectator said: “His behaviour was absolutely disgusting. The referee was so horrified, along with everyone else. He refused to continue with the match until Graham left. Eventually he agreed to go and sit in the bar so the game could continue.”

Stephen Graham also stars in A Thousands Blows, the latest work from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. | Provided

The This Is England actor was joined by his 17-year-old son Alfie, who is said to have been "mortified" by his dad's rant. He wanted to apologise after the match ended, but after being told to go home, he later called the referee to say sorry.

A source added: “He’s a very passionate football supporter but understands nothing can justify his actions. He’s apologised profusely to the referee and is hoping to learn from the incident.”

The Leicestershire and Rutland County FA is investigating the incident, which could lead to a football ban for Graham. In 2023, the FA launched the Enough is Enough campaign, to battle discriminatory behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn any abusive or unacceptable behaviour aimed toward our match officials, on or off the pitch. We are aware of this incident and supporting Leicestershire and Rutland County FA who are carrying out a full investigation.”

Graham - who supports Liverpool - has been to watch Barrow before, as his nephew plays for them.