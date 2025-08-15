Sunderland will soon have a whole starting XI’s worth of new summer signings, according to reports.

Players such as Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra and Enzo Le Fee have pushed Sunderland’s spending far clear of £100m, with almost enough players to field a brand new starting XI compared to the squad that won promotion back to England’s top flight.

Now, that new starting XI could be completed with the arrival of one more player, who would help sure up Sunderland’s defence ahead of the coming campaign.

The Black Cats have reached an agreement in principle to sign France international full-back Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

The 27-year-old has been cleared to travel to Wearside for a medical with Regis Le Bris’ side.

Mukiele joined PSG from RB Leipzig three years ago in a £10m deal but was not in Luis Enrique’s long-term plans. He spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and has been deemed surplus to requirements despite Achraf Hakimi’s expected AFCON absence.

PSG believe other squad members, including Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves, can cover at right-back.