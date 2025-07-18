Sunderland agree deal for French winger - who will cost Black Cats £17.3m

Sunderland are on the verge of adding a promising new attacker to their squad.

It has been a busy summer for the Black Cats so far, who are returning to the Premier League after almost a decade’s absence.

Plenty of players have already joined the Stadium of Light this summer, including midfield trio Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

Now, manager Regis le Bris is adding another attacking player to his line-up, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that a deal has been “agreed” for the player.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Armand Lauriente to Sunderland, here we go! Deal agreed with Sassuolo for French winger.

“Understand Sunderland will pay €20m fixed fee, no add-ons. Personal terms also agreed.

“New winger for Sunderland, as planned.”

Lauriente had a stand-out year for Sassuolo last season, bagging 19 goals and six assists for the Serie B side as they marched their way to the league title and promotion to Serie A.