One of Sunderland’s top transfer targets looks likely to snub Regis le Bris in favour of moving to another Premier League club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After securing pomotion back to the top-flight for the first time in almost a decade, the Black Cats are looking to overhaul their squad in a bid to avoid dropping straight back down to the Championship.

It’s a legitimate concern - last season, all three newly-promoted sides in Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, were relegated at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to bring some experience to the Stadium of Light, le Bris had a shopping list longer than his arm when the summer transfer window opened. Midfield trio Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki have already joined the club this summer.

But towards the top of his shortlist was a planned homecoming for Jordan Henderson. The England international - perhaps best known for his stint at Liverpool - played 79 times for Sunderland between 2008 and 2011, having risen through the club’s junior ranks.

As reported previously by NationalWorld, Nottingham Forest were plotting to snub the homecoming, and will need a midfield signing after Morgan Gibbs-White leaves for Tottenham Hotspur.

But TalkSport has reported this morning that Henderson, 35, has chosen a different club entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, the former Liverpool captain is undergoing a medical at Brentford this morning (July 11), where he could unite with ex-Anfield teammates Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

Brentford are looking for experience in the middle of the park after captain Christian Norgaard left for Arsenal this week; with Henderson being a free agent after leaving Ajax (although valued by Transfermarkt at £2.1m), his arrival wouldn’t cost the club a single penny.